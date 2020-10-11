Carál Ní Chuilín self-isolating after relative tests positive for Covid-19

Stormont communities minister Carál Ní Chuilín is self-isolating after a close family member contracted Covid-19. Sinn Féin's North Belfast Assembly member said she would remain in quarantine for 14 days but work remotely from home. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is also self-isolating after a relative tested positive.Ms Ni Chuilin said: "I have written to the Speaker (Alex Maskey) advising him that due to close family members testing positive for Covid-19 & will be isolating for 14 days. "I will be working remotely at home and fulfilling my responsibilities."<

Another 1,066 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said. One death has been reported. Ms O'Neill said: "My very best wishes to Caral and her family at this challenging time. "Caral has done tremendous work in supporting communities and vulnerable citizens and will continue to do so remotely."

The deputy first minister has so far tested negative for Covid-19. Significant limits on household contacts remain in place across Northern Ireland. More stringent precautions were introduced in the Derry City and Strabane local government district, where the virus has raged through the community. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said an expansion of the job support scheme would protect jobs and provide "reassurance and a safety net" for people and businesses across the UK in advance of a potentially "difficult winter". Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the funding.