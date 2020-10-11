More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus recorded for second time in three days

One new coronavirus-related death and 1,066 more positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.The death occurred within the current reporting period.

A total of 6,024 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 5,909 people have returned positive test results.

The official death toll has risen to 588, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.Department of Health: Covid-19 data dashboard

Belfast remains the highest in terms of new cases recorded, with 1,504 positive results in the past seven days. Derry and Strabane follows with 1,426.The rate of positive lab completed tests per 100,000 population has now risen 1,071.

137 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, an increase of three on Saturday's figures. Nineteen are in intensive care.

There are 36 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.