A Belfast woman who came out of a 10-day induced coma when she was being treated for Covid-19 - only to be told she was pregnant with twins - has given birth to two healthy daughters. Leaving hospital with a newborn is possibly one of the most terrifying moments of a parent's life, even more so when you have two babies. But after what this family has been through, they are taking it in their stride. Six months ago, mum Danielle Martin was seriously ill in intensive care with Covid-19. While in an induced coma, doctors discovered she was pregnant with twins. The girls' father Bryan Green told UTV News: "Danielle was in a coma for about a week and I asked how is the baby doing? They said they wouldn't be able to check at that time, but there was a high likelihood the baby wouldn't survive. "It was more or less just take it on the chin to think for the worst and that's more or less how it was." It was feared the unborn babies might not survive, given how ill their mother was, but last Wednesday twin girls Ava and Amelia arrived in the world fit and healthy and are now home with mum, dad and their three big brothers. Mum Danielle said: “Fantastic, I can't believe it. It makes you rethink life again, about things you take for granted. I'm just going to live life to the max now and just enjoy it. “People just keep saying about what I've come through, but I've just got on with it. I just take it on the chin and go on and try not to look back." The family has finally said goodbye to a tough few months and hello to a beautiful new beginning.

