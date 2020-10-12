Fresh police appeal over men spotted near Coleraine shooting scene

A woman hit in the head by a bullet when shots were fired at her Coleraine home a week ago is still fighting for her life, according to police.

Detectives are making a fresh appeal for information about the shooting of the 61-year-old at a house on the Bushmills Road.

A number of shots were fired at the front and rear of the property shortly before midnight on Monday 5 October.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is continuing to identify those who carried out this vile and callous attack.

“The gunmen fired through numerous windows indiscriminately, not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up.

“This clearly highlights the blatant disregard these criminal gangs have for their own community.”

DCI Caldwell outlined that he believes three or more men were responsible and that two different types of weapons may have been used.

“I am today appealing again to local people to bring information to the police in order to stop these people from causing further harm in this community,” he said.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of men, wearing hooded tops and light-coloured clothes, who were seen shortly before the attempted murder running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from Millburn.

“Three men were then seen walking and running up a lane behind the Bushmills Road house.”

A number of shots were fired through the windows of the property. Credit: Pacemaker

DCI Caldwell added: “Anyone who was in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine on the night of Monday 5 October and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team by calling 101.

“I would appeal for support from the public in helping to bring these violent men to justice by bringing us information which we can turn into evidence.

“You can do this online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”