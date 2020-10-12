NI leaders say ‘big decisions’ to be made over Covid situation

The First and deputy First Ministers say big decisions on how to deal with rising coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland will have to be made in the coming days.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill will join leaders of the devolved nations on Monday in speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the Covid-19 situation. Cases have risen significantly in Northern Ireland and are reaching 1,000 new cases a day.

While in England a new three-tier alert system is to be announced, a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown period is among possibilities that have been discussed for Northern Ireland. However in a message on Monday morning, First Minister Arlene Foster said heavier restrictions “are not inevitable”. She said that a “balanced approach” was needed to protect life and livelihoods. "Let no one say that these next few days will contain easy decisions, but what they will contain for me is weighing up some very big choices as we seek to do what is right by all of our people,” she said.

On Sunday night, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who is self-isolating but has tested negative for Covid-19, echoed that sentiment. “This is a very worrying situation and we are going to have to take action to try and stop the spread of Covid-19,” she said. “Clearly the Executive will have big decisions to make in the days ahead.”