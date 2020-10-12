NI man charged over £6m cocaine haul seized at Holyhead

A Northern Ireland man has been charged in connection with a haul of cocaine worth an estimated £6m seized at the Port of Holyhead in Wales.

Border Force officers found around 83kg of cocaine concealed in a lorry load of refrigerated goods on Friday.

They arrested on the lorry driver and, with support from the National Crime Agency and the PSNI, carried out further searches.

James Joseph Gray, 51 and from Co Londonderry, was charged with exporting Class A drugs and appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been remanded to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court on 9 November.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, Head of the PSNI’s Criminal Investigations Branch, said he believed the haul of drugs was destined for Northern Ireland, where it would have caused “significant harm”.

“The seizure is one of the largest in recent times and demonstrates that we will continue in our relentless pursuit of removing these dangerous drugs from society,” he added.