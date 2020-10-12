Three more coronavirus-related deaths in NI

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The official death toll, as recorded by the department, now stands at 591 – however, that figure is expected to be much higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest stats show that there have been 877 new cases during the last 24-hour reporting period, out of 4,430 individuals tested.

A total of 6,161 people have tested positive in the last seven days - 1,554 of them in Belfast and 1,463 in Derry City and Strabane.

There are currently 140 people with Covid-19 in hospital – 22 are being treated in intensive care and 15 are on ventilators.

There are 46 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland and a further 11 suspected outbreaks.