The latest labour market statistics show the number of proposed redundancies in Northern Ireland has almost doubled since last year and the unemployment rate has increased significantly.

The figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency show 8,860 collective redundancies were proposed in the twelve months to the end of September, almost double the number recorded in the previous twelve months.

Record high numbers were recorded in June and July, and this is now translating into confirmed redundancies, with almost 2,000 redundancy notifications received in the last three months.

During September, 1,150 redundancies were proposed, an increase on the previous month’s total of 700, and 460 redundancies were confirmed, a decrease from the total of 820 confirmed in July. A further 570 were proposed in the current month to 12th October.

The Northern Ireland Claimant Count remains above 60,000 for the fifth month, levels previously seen in 2012 and 2013.

62,000 NI Claimant Count

The number of payrolled employees decreased by 0.3% in August, and 0.7% over the year, with an estimate for September showing an increase of 0.2% to 744,000 people receiving pay through HMRC PAYE. Employee earnings increased by 0.3% in that month.

The NI unemployment rate has seen the highest quarterly increase since October 2012.

3.7% NI unemployment rate

The latest NI seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (the proportion of economically active people aged 16+ who were unemployed) for the period June-August 2020 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 3.7%.

The unemployment rate increased over the quarter by 1.2 percentage points (pps) and by 0.8pps over the year. The quarterly change was statistically significant, i.e. the recorded change exceeded the variability expected from a sample survey of this size and was likely to reflect real change.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work (the employment rate) decreased over the quarter by 0.3pps and over the year by 0.8pps to 70.6%. Although recent changes were not statistically significant, the employment rate was significantly above rates in 2017.

The economic inactivity rate (the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work) decreased over the quarter by 0.7pps and increased over the year by 0.2pps to 26.6%. Although recent changes were not statistically significant, the economic inactivity rate was significantly below rates in 2017.

Put into the context of the UK, NI has the lowest employment and unemployment rates and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.