Belfast Christmas market cancelled because of pandemic

The organisers of the Belfast Christmas Market have said it will not go ahead this year in the interests of public health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time in the 15 years that the market will not be in the city.

The market is hugely popular, attracting tourists, shoppers and revellers during the usually busy Christmas season, with its opening often coinciding with the lights switch-on.

In a statement Market Place Europe, the team behind the market said they are obviously disappointed, “however given the current health crisis we do believe this is the correct decision”.

“Wishing you all well and thanking you for your continued support. We hope you have an amazing Christmas and hopefully we will see you next year,” they added.