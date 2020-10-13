Cliftonville, Glentoran, Linfield and Larne reach Shield semi-finals

Holders Cliftonville have reached the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield after securing a 7-2 win over Dundela.

Four goals for Joe Gormley, two from Chris Curran and another from Ryan Curran saw the Reds through after Tuesday night’s clash at Solitude.

Glentoran beat Ards on penalties after their tie finished goalless, while Linfield beat Carrick Rangers 2-0 thanks to early goals from Navid Nasseri and Jordan Stewart.

Larne meanwhile put on an impressive performance to secure a 4-0 win over Crusaders, with Martin Donnelly, Albert Watson, Andy Mitchell and Rory Hale all on the score sheet.