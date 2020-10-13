Human milk bank appeals to new mums as donations run low

The Human Milk Bank based in Enniskillen is appealing for more donor mums to help premature and vulnerable babies this winter.

The facility at South West Acute Hospital is the only one on the island of Ireland and has been running low due to delays cased by Covid-19.

The way donations are being collected has been affected, with donors having to keep their milk frozen for two weeks to ensure they do not develop symptoms in that time.

Thanks to those mothers who have donated through the pandemic, 750 litres of milk has been delivered to help over 250 babies.

Liz Bailie, Human Milk Bank coordinator appealed to expectant mothers and nursing mums to help if they can.

By donating some of your precious breast milk you will help to prevent illness and perhaps save the lives of premature babies. Liz Bailie, Human Milk Bank coordinator

Ms Bailie continued: “The Human Milk Bank staff are working very hard to ensure this vital service remains available to all our vulnerable babies, through these uncertain times. It is essential that we continue to recruit donors at this very challenging time and I would appeal to expectant mums to consider becoming a donor.

"We need mums to register with us before their baby is 12 weeks old. Breastfeeding is one of the best protections for babies and mothers are encouraged to continue breastfeeding, if they are able and continue to donate.”

"Thank you to all our mums who have donated and for the support of the Voluntary Blood Bikers, who continue to transport our much needed donor milk to hospital neonatal units across Ireland.”