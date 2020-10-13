Mervyn Whyte steps down from NW200 after 20 years

North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte is stepping down from his role after 20 years.

The Limavady man has had a long association with the North Coast road racing event that regularly draws competitors and thousands of spectators from all over the world.

He started out as a volunteer marshal in 1973 and has since held various positions, including Race Secretary and Clerk of Course, but became Event Director ahead of the 2001 meeting.

Mervyn White on the NW200 circuit. Credit: Pacemaker

“I had intended to retire at the end of 2019, but Coleraine and District Motor Club asked me to stay on for another season - which I agreed to do,” Whyte said.

“Sadly, the coronavirus outbreak saw the cancellation of this year’s event and I now feel, having recently celebrated my 70th birthday, that it is the right time for me to step aside.”

Mervyn has given almost 50 years’ service to the North West 200 and has provided superb leadership over the past two decades as Event Director. John Bolton, Coleraine and District Motor Club

Whyte has been honoured for his services to motorcycling, receiving an MBE in 2009 and the Freedom of the Borough from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2017.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the North West 200.” he said.

“There have been so many exciting days, as well as some sad ones.

“Along the way, I have had the pleasure of working with a very committed and enthusiastic club, staff, a great management team and many fantastic sponsors, teams and riders.”

Whyte added: “To ensure the smooth transition of responsibilities, I will continue to provide support with regard to sponsors, teams and riders in a consultative role.”

Mervyn White has held numerous roles at the NW200 over the years. Credit: Pacemaker

John Bolton, chairman of Coleraine and District Motor Club, paid tribute to Whyte for his long service and leadership.

“The Coleraine and District Motor Club and Northern Ireland motorcycle sport as a whole owes him enormous gratitude for all of his efforts,” he added.

“And we wish Mervyn well for the future as the club committee begins the process of finding a new Event Director.”

Glenn Irwin, pictured at the 2019 NW200, where he won the Superbike race. Credit: Pacemaker

The North West 200 originated in 1929 and has become the largest outdoor sporting event on the island of Ireland and one of the world’s fastest road races.

Usually held annually around the Triangle circuit, through Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart, it represents a major boost to the local tourism industry.

It has not been without its difficulties, facing the tragedy of lives lost while competing over the years, as well as dealing with the logistics of hosting an event on such a scale.

Racing has, on occasion, been scuppered by everything from inclement weather to bomb scares and oil leaks on the track – and now coronavirus.

Carrickfergus racer Glenn Irwin nodded to that in paying tribute to Whyte in a post on social media, tweeting about all the things he had to face “while being judged 24/7”.

He added: “I applaud you, Mervyn White, for your enthusiasm and handling of these events.

“You brought me to race the event that I loved as a boy and now I’m a winner. Thanks.”