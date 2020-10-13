Seven coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

A further seven coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It brings the Health Department’s total figure for Covid-19 deaths to 598.

The department said four of the deaths occurred within the most recent 24-hour reporting period, and three happened outside of it.

Meanwhile a further 863 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the seven-day total for positive tests to 6,286.

Derry City and Strabane Council area remains the worst hit area, with a case incidence rate of 970 per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

A total of 1,461 people have tested positive in Derry City and Strabane region over the seven-day period.

The Health Department also reported that there are currently 150 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, including 23 in intensive care.

The Executive is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in dealing with the spread of coronavirus.