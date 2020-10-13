Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty in Co Down

A woman has died in Bangor after getting into difficulties while sea swimming.

Air ambulance crews were called to Skippingstone Beach on the Co Down coast earlier on Tuesday.

It is understood the woman died at the scene

North Down MLA Gordon Dunne described it as a “real tragedy and” has expressed his sympathy following the death.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences on the sad passing of a swimmer today in Skippingstone Bay close to Pickie in Bangor,” the DUP representative said.

“This is a real tragedy and I would like to pass on my sincere sympathies to the lady's family and friends.”

Mr Dunne added: “Swimming along the coastline has become a popular leisure activity in recent years, and I know a number of friends who enjoying swimming in these areas on a very regular basis.

“This tragic news is a cruel reminder to us all on the dangers of our sea and coastal areas.”