Three women stabbed by man on bike in Belfast

Police are appealing for information after three women were stabbed as they were walking in Belfast on Monday night. The first incident happened at 8.10pm on Ormeau Avenue, the second at 9pm on Donegall Square West and the third at around 10pm on University Road. All three women have been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Police believe the male suspect in all three incidents was riding a pedal cycle. Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact them at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1886; 1943 and 2122 12/10/20.