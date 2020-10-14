Man arrested for impersonating police after off-duty officer pulled over on M1

A man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a PSNI officer, after an off-duty officer was pulled over on the M1 by what he had believed to be a police car.

The officer had been driving towards Portadown at about 1am on Wednesday when he was pulled over and approached by the driver of an unmarked grey Skoda Superb, with blue flashing lights and the registration FT62 CEX.

The driver presented an ID card and stated that the off-duty officer had been driving too fast.

Recognising that the ID card was not a legitimate PSNI warrant card, the officer got out of his car and challenged the man, who immediately drove off at speed.

“We believe it is possible that this is not the first occasion he has done this and he was simply unlucky to have pulled over a police officer. PSNI Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in the Bluestone Hall area of Craigavon.

A homemade ‘PSNI identity card’ was found inside the vehicle.

PSNI Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “We are concerned by this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have encountered this man while he has been purporting to be a police officer.”

Chief Inspector O’Connor added: “The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes and spoke with a Polish accent.

“If you believe you have had any contact with this individual or his vehicle, please get in touch with police by calling 101.”