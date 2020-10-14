Police release image of man wanted for multiple stabbings in Belfast

Police have released an image of a man they believe may be involved in the attacks on five young women in Belfast on Monday night, which they are "urgently seeking to identify".On Tuesday, police said five young women have been attacked in Belfast, including three who were stabbed – apparently by a man on a bicycle.

Two of the victims were punched, while the three who suffered knife wounds all had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries, which police say were inflicted with a small knife, are not believed to be life-threatening.

All of the victims, some who were with friends at the time, are aged between 19 and 22.

The first stabbing happened at about 8.10pm on Monday on Ormeau Avenue, the second at 8.45pm at Donegall Square West, and the third at 9.30pm on University Road.

Police at the scene of one of the stabbings, on University Road in south Belfast. Credit: Pacemaker

One woman sustained a wound to her neck, while another was injured in the arm, and another in the back of her leg.

In one of the other incidents, a woman was punched in the neck on the Upper Lisburn Road, near Dunluce Avenue, at about 9pm.

Meanwhile, a fifth incident was reported to police on Tuesday morning, but happened at about 8.55pm on Monday – a woman was punched in the head on the Dublin Road.

Police do not believe that robbery was a motive, but think the same man may have carried out all the attacks.