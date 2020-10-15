38 year-old man arrested over Belfast knife attacks

Police have arrested a 38 year-old man in connection with a series of knife attacks on women on Monday night in Belfast.The man, who was arrested in Belfast on Thursday has been taken to Musgrave Station for questioning.Police patrols were stepped up in Belfast city centre and the south of the city as officers try to identify the man.

Six women are now believed to have been stabbed or assaulted by the same man, who was riding a bicycle, on Monday night.Earlier, police released a series of CCTV images which they believed were that of the attacker.Timeline of attacks