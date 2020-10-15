Fresh images released as police hunt man behind Belfast stabbings

Police patrols have been stepped up in Belfast city centre and the south of the city as officers try to identify the man behind a series of attacks on women.

Six women are now believed to have been stabbed or assaulted by the same man, who was riding a bicycle, on Monday night.

The suspect is described as having been wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a hooded top and black mask and a backpack, and riding a mountain bike that may have had a light coloured frame and reflectors on the spokes.

Another of the images released following a review of CCTV. Credit: PSNI

“These were frightening and we believe completely random attacks, but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare,” PSNI Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said.

“We are appealing to the public to look carefully at these images and to contact us on 101 if they recognise this male.

“These images have been released today following analysis of a huge amount of CCTV recordings, which are still being reviewed by our investigation team.

“These latest images were captured in the city centre a short time before the first incident.”

Timeline of attacks

7.42pm: Woman stabbed at Castle Place

7.51pm: Woman stabbed on Ormeau Avenue, between Linenhall Street and Adelaide Street junctions

8.56pm: Woman stabbed at Donegal Square West

8.56-9.01pm: Woman punched in back of head on Dublin Road

9.01pm: Woman stabbed on University Road, near Mount Charles

9.03pm: Woman punched in neck on Upper Lisburn Road, near Dunluce Avenue

Police are again appealing to drivers to review any dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation, and for business owners to review CCTV.

“Officers continue to carry out additional patrols across the city centre and south Belfast,” Chief Superintendent Walls said.

“We are doing everything we can to identify and arrest this man.”

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, or who has any information and is yet to speak to police is urged to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.