Man charged over attacks on women in Belfast

A man has been charged with a number of offences relating to attacks on women in Belfast, after six people were stabbed or assaulted on one evening.

Police had stepped up patrols as they sought to identify the man responsible for the strong of incidents on Monday evening, said to have been carried out by a cyclist.

Four women were stabbed with a small blade and two were punched.

All of the incidents happened in the city centre or the south of the city in less than two hours.

Timeline of attacks

7.42pm: Woman stabbed at Castle Place

7.51pm: Woman stabbed on Ormeau Avenue, between Linenhall Street and Adelaide Street junctions

8.56pm: Woman stabbed at Donegal Square West

8.56-9.01pm: Woman punched in back of head on Dublin Road

9.01pm: Woman stabbed on University Road, near Mount Charles

9.03pm: Woman punched in neck on Upper Lisburn Road, near Dunluce Avenue

A 38-year-old man arrested on Thursday evening has now been charged with five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of attempted grievous bodily harm.

He has further been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The accused is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.