Two more coronavirus deaths and over 1000 positive cases

Two new coronavirus deaths and 1,031 more positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 4,686 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 6,891 people have returned positive test results.

The official death toll remains at 610, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

In Belfast, 1,475 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

231 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus – 27 are in intensive care.

There are 72 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.