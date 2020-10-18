Car set alight in suspected arson attack in Fermanagh

A car has been set alight in a suspected arson attack in Kesh in Co Fermanagh

The attack happened around 1am on Sunday morning, when police received a report that a stationary car was set alight as it was parked in an enclosed yard at the back of a house.

A number of windows at the back of the house as well as an empty oil tank also sustained damage as a result of the fire.

Detectives appeal for information following a suspected arson attack in the Crevenish Park area of Kesh.Police are appealing for anyone with any information on the attack to come forward.