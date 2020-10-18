Five more coronavirus deaths and over 1000 cases in last 24 hours

Five new coronavirus deaths and 1,012 more positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 5,567 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 7,090 people have returned positive test results.

The official death toll rises to 615, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

In Belfast, 1,541 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

228 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus – 30 are in intensive care.

There are 72 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.