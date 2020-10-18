Man arrested over security alert in Co Armagh

A man has been arrested amid a security alert in Co Armagh, police said. A "number of suspicious objects" were discovered at a house in the Woodville Street area of Lurgan. Some properties were evacuated in the security operation around the finds. A 33-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned by detectives. Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local people for their patience while we work to keep them safe. "I understand incidents like this cause disruption and frustration, but our overriding priority will always be the safety of everyone in the community. "I want to reassure the public that we remain committed to keeping people safe."