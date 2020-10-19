£35m scheme to support businesses during NI circuit-breaker opens

A new financial support scheme has opened to support businesses forced to close during the four-week circuit-breaker period in Northern Ireland.

An estimated £35m is to be rolled out across all 11 council areas. Under the scheme businesses will receive money for every week they are closed; small businesses will receive £800, medium businesses will receive £1,200 and large businesses £1,600.

Opening the scheme, Finance Minister, Conor Murphy said: “I am determined to get money out to businesses as quickly as possible. This scheme opened to businesses in the Derry and Strabane District Council area last week – with the first payments issuing today.”

“As an Executive we must do all we can to support businesses including those who to date haven’t benefitted from existing schemes.

“This scheme has been designed to provide much needed support to the occupying business within a commercial property which has been required to close or severely restrict its trading as a result of the Regulations- you don’t have to be the ratepayer to receive support.

“I’m pleased this scheme will also provide financial support to owners of Bed and Breakfasts some of which pay domestic rates and haven’t received support until now.”

The Finance minister announced the scheme for the Derry & Strabane District Council area when localised restrictions were imposed there.

The Localised Restrictions Support Scheme that will apply to businesses, subject to eligibility, includes:

Cafes, pubs and restaurants that are required to close or limit their services to a takeaway service instead;

Hotels, guest houses and registered Bed and Breakfasts;

Close contact services detailed in the Health Protection Regulations which use commercial premises;

Indoor visitor attractions;

Other businesses required to cease to carry on that business or service, such as; campsites and caravan parks for touring caravans, cinemas, museums and galleries, bingo halls, funfairs, inflatable parks, indoor amusement arcades and skating rinks.

Minister Murphy added: “I realise many businesses, not just those required to close will see an impact on their business activity and footfall. For many businesses, their biggest concern is wage costs. I have written to the Treasury and asked that urgent consideration is given to bringing forward the start date of the Job Support Scheme.

“I have also encouraged Executive colleagues to urgently bring forward proposals for sectors they have responsibility for and which will help address funding pressures experienced by supply chain businesses and the self-employed.”

The business community has said however, that the support on offer does not go far enough. Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton said on Friday what is on offer is "paltry in comparison to the numerable costs shut-down businesses will face over the next four weeks".

Hospitality Ulster has called for more emergency funding to be allocated from the Treasury to enable Stormont to properly support the sector.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts added that the scheme offers no help to those in retail, warning the closure of hospitality "will be a hammer blow to our local high streets".

From Monday school pupils are on an extended half-term break as part of the restrictions announced last week.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the Executive made the ‘difficult’ decision to introduce a time limited intervention in response to the surge in cases in Northern Ireland.

On Sunday five deaths were reported and over a thousand new cases, with over 7,000 people testing positive for Covid over the past seven days.