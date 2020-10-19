Plans for £450m project to create 3,000 new homes in Derry announced

Local property developer Braidwater has announced plans for a £450m investment in a mixed-use development in Londonderry which will create over 3,000 new homes.

The 250-acre site, which is to be known as The Cashel, located at lands west of Buncrana Road between Whitehouse Road and Benview Estate in Coshquin, will deliver new social and private homes in a new urban village.

This project represents one of the most significant investments in the North West in recent years adding a net increase in the number of households in the city by around 8% over the life of the project.

Phase 1 will see an initial investment of over £100m to deliver a mix of 800 social, private and affordable houses, with major infrastructure also to be put in place for the wider site. The developers say at any one time approximately 250 construction jobs and apprenticeships will be created.

The consultation process for the urban village will begin in the weeks ahead, with detailed plans to be submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council before the end of 2020.

The Cashel development site outlined. Credit: Braidwater Group

Located in Eglinton and with operations throughout Northern Ireland, The Braidwater Group has over 40 years’ experience in the industry and is one of Northern Ireland’s leading house builders.

We are excited to announce our plans for the largest housing development to be built in Northern Ireland in the last 10 years. Vincent Bradley, The Braidwater Group

"This will bring a significant economic impact to the North West," development director of The Braidwater Group, Vincent Bradley, said.

"The fact that this will represent an extension to our home city of Derry and that it will address an area of high housing demand makes us even more ambitious to deliver it. “As with all of our projects, we are bringing forward plans which encourage people who live on the site to live well, with all aspects of lifestyle catered for in a high quality and well thought out way.

"The development will be a new, well connected community, and we will be making a contribution of £1.5m to build in public transport linkages. We will also be contributing over £7m into the wider roads network and realigning the Coshquin and Whitehouse Road in a sensitive way.” Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney said: “This is excellent news for the city and district and a significant financial investment and commitment by a local company.

"As a Council, we set out very clearly in our Strategic Growth Plan and our draft Local Development Plan, how we will be proactively encouraging private investment and growth across our region.

"The Council recognises the need for quality mixed-use housing with supporting community facilities within the district and the need for significant investment to make the Derry City and Strabane District Council area an attractive place to live, work and study.” The application is currently at the pre-application community consultation stage and will be subject to normal planning approvals by Council.