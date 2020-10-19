Man charged with making explosives after Lurgan alert

A 33-year-old man has been charged with making explosives following a security alert in Lurgan at the weekend.

Police cordoned off the Woodville Street area on Sunday while searches were carried out and made two arrests.

Army technical officers attended the scene and examined a number of suspicious objects, some of which have been declared as viable.

The 33-year-old suspect is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances.

A 35-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.