PSNI officers trial proposed new uniform

Police officers in some parts of Northern Ireland are trialling a proposed new uniform that could replace the existing one used since the formation of the PSNI nearly 20 years ago.

A total of 150 officers from across a range of roles and locations are taking part in the three-month trial from Monday.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “The current uniform has been in existence since the formation of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and, as a consequence, it is right that we should look at how effective it is almost 20 years on.

“It is important that we equip our frontline officers with professional, modern work wear, which is fit for purpose.

“That’s why we are reviewing how our uniform remains practical and comfortable, in support of our officers as they perform their duties.”

He added: “In developing the new uniform options, we have listened to feedback from frontline officers and the Police Federation.

“Our officers work at the heart of communities and, therefore, it is also fitting that we listen to what communities think during the pilot phase.

“As part of the pilot, we will be engaging with a number of key internal and external stakeholders.”