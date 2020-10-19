Six more coronavirus-related deaths and 820 cases in NI

Six more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figures bring the official death toll to 621, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There have also been 820 new cases recorded during that time out of 3,869 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 7,056 cases – including 1,815 in the Belfast area and 1,160 in Derry City and Strabane.

According to the figures, 261 people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital – 29 are in intensive care and 25 are on ventilators.

The number of confirmed outbreaks in care home across Northern Ireland has risen to 80, while there are a further 10 suspected outbreaks.

Tighter restrictions have been imposed across Northern Ireland for four weeks to try to limit the spread of coronavirus, including the closing again of much of the hospitality sector and close-contact services like hairdressers.