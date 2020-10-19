Six-time WSBK champion Rea ‘grateful’ for incredible run

Northern Ireland’s racing star Jonathan Rea has enjoyed a warm welcome home from his family after claiming an unprecedented sixth World Superbike championship.

Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the impressive yet humble Kawasaki rider just keeps rewriting the history books with his achievements.

On his return home, Rea told UTV his latest title win “ranks right up there with the first one”.

“During the season, it’s been so tough, from a mental point of view – during the lockdown period especially,” he admitted.

“And then when the season restarted, it was so intense, pretty much racing every other weekend.

“I’m just so grateful to be riding, to get to the circuits, to keep doing my dream job. And to finish it off, it’s been incredible.”