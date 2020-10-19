Transgender woman punched in the face in ‘humiliating’ Belfast attack

Video report by Michael McGrane

A transgender woman who was attacked in Belfast city centre in what police are treating as a hate crime has told UTV she wouldn’t wish her ordeal on anyone.

Anna Montgomery, 20, was assaulted in the Church Lane area of Belfast on Saturday 26 September.

Having gone out for a meal with her boyfriend, Anna, from Newtownards, said they were just sitting in the restaurant when someone walked in and started repeatedly punching her in the face.

“It was just complete humiliation and embarrassment,” she said.

“I spent ages doing my makeup and getting ready, picked out a nice outfit, and someone comes in and starts punching you, and there is blood dripping down you and it is just humiliating.”

Anna was left bloodied and bruised by the attack. Credit: Anna Montgomery

It comes as the latest PSNI hate crime statistics show that transphobic hate crimes in Northern Ireland are on the rise.

According to the police figures, transphobic hate crimes have increased more than any other hate crime in Northern Ireland year-on-year.

There were 69 transphobic hate incidents in the 12 months from June 2019 to June 2020 - up from 40 in the previous 12 months.

And the figure has steadily risen over the past five years.

The number of attacks on transgender people in NI is on the rise. Credit: UTV

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, PSNI Lead for Hate Crime, said: “They are crimes and incidents to be wholly condemned not just by the PSNI, but by the wider community.”

She also accepted that hate crimes often simply go unreported.

“We would refer to it quite often as one of those ‘hidden crimes’,” she said, adding that increased levels of confidence in reporting could be a factor in the increasing levels of transphobic crime.

Police have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into Anna’s attack, and that there are positive lines of enquiry in relation to the case.

Help & Support