A trade union has called for the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure robust supports are in place for health workers during the latest 'circuit breaker' restrictions.

Unison made the plea as the region enters a four-week period where schools, pubs and restaurants are closed in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The union has stressed that health workers should not suffer financial loss if they need to care for children as a result of school closures. It says it has reminded the Department of Health that the health workforce is predominantly female and thousands have caring responsibilities. James Large, UNISON Northern Ireland's incoming Joint Convenor for health and Ulster Hospital branch secretary said: “It is no surprise huge numbers of staff cannot work from home in the health service and are now struggling to find alternatives for caring arrangements. “Our members - nurses, domiciliary care staff, caterers, domestics and health care assistants cannot undertake these roles at home. These roles are also low paid. “These essential workers should not have to choose between paying a bill or using that money to pay for additional costs for childcare.

Staff at Antrim Area Hospital take part in a Clap for Carers event in April. Credit: Pacemaker

He continued: "These same workers have also had to use annual/unpaid leave or work hours back when a child has been sent home from school to isolate after positive cases in the class bubble. This must stop, our members simply can’t afford this and Christmas is just around the corner.” Nuala Conlon, Regional Organiser, added: “Unison call on health employers to be as flexible as possible without having to resort to asking staff to use annual leave or take unpaid leave .

"At a time when Northern Ireland has the tightest restrictions across these islands we should also have the most robust supports for these essential health workers. "