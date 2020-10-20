Evidence papers that shaped NI’s response to Covid-19 published

The Department of Health has published a bank of evidence papers that have helped shape its response to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The documents include reports from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, weekly papers on the R number, and links to other expert assessments.

Also published are the slides made public by the Department each week, detailing the path being taken by the virus.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young said: “This evidence bank brings documents on key Covid-related issues together in the one place.

“It will be updated as appropriate and will help to inform public debate and discussion on Northern Ireland’s response to the pandemic.”