GP describes Altnagelvin Covid centre as a ‘war zone’

A doctor in the Covid centre at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry has compared it to a war zone. The centre is in the Derry & Strabane District Council area, which currently has an extremely high infection rate, of 717.5 per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

In the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has recorded a further 147 positive Covid-19 cases there.

Dr Paul Molloy took to social media to describe working at the centre on Monday. Twenty patients had already been seen, with two patients waiting to be admitted and several more patients coming in, he said.

Dr Paul Molloy described a busy day at the Covid centre at Altnagelvin Hospital. Credit: UTV

“There are more people being seen at the covid centre in one day now than we were seeing in a week in April,” Dr Molloy said. “A significant share of these patients are unwell needing hospital admission and intensive care.” He wrote anyone who thinks he is exaggerating "they are very welcome to come over and join me in the covid centre". "I'm not one for exaggerating. It was like a war zone at 6pm."

Dr Molloy is urging people to continue to adhere to the government's guidelines as medical staff on the frontline continue to battle against coronavirus. “It was just trying to hammer home last night, that the hospital services are under such severe pressure that when I arrived I just had the initial impression that everybody had a really busy day, they were all really stressed,” he told UTV News. “Thankfully the four or five patients who came after six o'clock were ok to go home again. If they had have been four or five really sick patients who needed oxygen, needed hospital admission it would have put a severe strain on the system.”