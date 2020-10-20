Royal Mail staff in Derry walk out over Covid cases

Royal Mail staff in Londonderry are refusing to enter the city’s postal sorting office after a number of staff tested positive for coronavirus. A third of the 120 workers are off work after contracting Covid-19 or having to self-isolate, the Communication Workers' Union (CWU) has said. Employees say they will not enter the premises until a deep clean is carried out. Union representative Charlie Kelly said: “We've 120 staff in the Derry-Londonderry office, but Covid has now crept inside our office, we had five or six cases in the last seven or eight days. “From Friday until this morning, we’ve went from six to 17, the last 11 have been picked up inside the office. “As a result of those, we've got about 42 staff off with the rest having to self isolate. "A third of the workforce, normal business can't resume until this is resolved, that's what the staff have said this morning."