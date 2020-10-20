Three more coronavirus-related deaths and 913 new cases in NI

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health – two of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The third death occurred outside that 24-hour period, but had not previously been reported.

The latest figures also record 913 new cases, out of 4,267 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 6,850 positive cases – 1,767 of them in the Belfast area, and 1,081 in Derry City and Strabane.

A total of 286 people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital – 29 of them in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health, bed occupancy is at 95%.

There are now 84 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland and a further 10 suspected outbreaks.