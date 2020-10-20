Woman in hospital after house fire in Dungannon

A woman remains in hospital after she was rescued from a house fire in Dungannon on Monday night. The blaze, which broke out at the property at Annaghbeg Road, was reported to police shortly after 10.20pm. A woman who was inside the home was taken to safety where a police officer assisted with administering first aid. She was the only person inside the house and was taken to hospital where she remains on Tuesday.

A PSNI Inspector said: "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who helped at the scene last night. Our enquiries into what occurred continue and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1944 of 19/10/20."