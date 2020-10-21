Police have recovered a car stolen during an early morning creeper-style burglary in south Belfast on Wednesday.

Two males were reported to have gained entry to the home in the Carmel Street area at around 3.45am and took a sum of money, a mobile phone and car keys for a Volkswagen Golf.

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: “The car was taken from the property and located a short time later in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast by responding officers.

“A short time later, officers also located and arrested two males who matched the description of those involved in the burglary and car theft.”

The suspects, aged 38 and 36 years old, are being held on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, aggravated taking and driving away and a number of motoring offences.

Both are currently assisting police with ongoing enquiries.