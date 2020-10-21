Five more coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health – four of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The fifth death occurred outside that 24-hour period, but had not previously been reported.

The latest figures also record 1,039 new cases, out of 4,889 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 6,791 positive cases – 1,740 of them in the Belfast area, and 1,009 in Derry City and Strabane.

A total of 289 people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital – 32 of them in intensive care and 26 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health, bed occupancy is at 93%.

There are now 83 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland and a further 10 suspected outbreaks.