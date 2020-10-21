Health Minister self-isolating after receiving notification

The health minister Robin Swann is self-isolating after coming in contact with someone with Covid-19.

The Department of Health said Mr Swann received an exposure notification on Wednesday evening from the StopCovid NI proximity app, informing him that he had come in contact with another user who had tested positive.

A statement from the department said he will fulfil his ministerial responsibilities from home for 14 days.

It comes as his fellow Ulster Unionist party colleague John Stewart revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Swann currently has no symptoms of the virus and the department said he will only require a test if he develops one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

An exposure notification from the app means the user had been close to another user who has tested positive.

Self-isolation is required for 14 days after a person receives a notification.