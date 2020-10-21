Security alert in Claudy declared a ‘hoax’

Police say a suspicious object that caused a security alert in Claudy, Co Londonderry was a hoax.

Part of the Glenshane Road was closed for a period of time after the item was left in the area on Tuesday evening but has since reopened.

Police say the object was examined and determined to be a hoax. It has been taken away for further examination.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information on the incident to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.