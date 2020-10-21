Three arrests and £80k of suspected drugs seized in Belfast

Three people have been arrested and £80,000 worth of suspected cannabis has been seized following searches in north Belfast.

The suspects - aged 38, 36 and 24 - were all arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a proactive policing operation shortly before 4pm, the 24-year-old man was arrested shortly on suspicion of various drugs offences and possession of criminal property.

Another property in the north of the city was then raided and a quantity of both suspected herbal and resin cannabis was seized along with over £8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The 36-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were both arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of criminal property and various drugs offences.

As of Wednesday evening, all three remain in police custody.

Following the arrests, Sergeant Connolly said: “Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others.

"They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable."