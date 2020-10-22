Care home staff 'worried' amid Covid-19 second wave

Care home staff are "very tired and very worried" amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a group representing care providers has said.

Stormont's Health Committee has heard morale is low among workers who fear that the "system is now working against" their efforts to keep Covid out.

Pauline Shepherd of the Independent Health and Care Providers outlined concerns around "no safety net" of re-testing residents on returning to care homes from hospital, staff shortages and increased visitors.

She said Department of Health guidance for care partners for residents to be in place by November 5 left staff feeling very worried that the work they were doing to keep the virus out could be jeopardised by increased footfall.

Earlier this week Health Minister Robin Swann expressed concern about the spread of the virus in care homes, revealing that there are outbreaks at more than 80 facilities.

Ms Shepherd welcomed comments by Mr Swann and the chief social worker Sean Holland making clear to the public that it is "impossible" to keep Covid out of care homes when it is being transmitted within the community.

Outlining concerns within her sector, Ms Shepherd said not all the health trusts have discharge pathways to accommodate those who have tested positive for Covid.

Testing is required 48 hours between discharge from hospital to care homes, but results are not always available within that timeframe, and new or returning residents are isolated for 14 days.

"There is no universal approach, no safety net of re-testing residents discharged after the four to seven days to ensure that they have not contracted the virus in hospital," she told MLAs, adding concerns that patients discharged to their own homes where they receive domiciliary services are not being tested.

She said care home staff are tested every 14 days and residents every 28 days, but there have been "considerable problems" with delays to results, IT system and courier services.

"In the past week there has been an improvement in results turn-around but as there is more testing being carried out, there remains a concern about the capacity of the system to deliver going forward," she said.

Ms Shepherd also described reduced staffing levels due to isolating and lack of child care at a time when staff are expected to perform additional tasks around testing and visitors.

Meanwhile, she also voiced concern around resourcing and funding for the care home surge plan which she said is "not in place across all stakeholders" and there is no surge plan for home care yet in place.

Care staff shortages is also said to be a critical concern as there has been a poor response to recent recruitment campaigns.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) was an issue with shortages at the start of the pandemic, however, the health committee heard at present there are no recent concerns about availability.

The evidence came during a session on the committee's inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on care homes.