Economy minister outlines coronavirus support for NI businesses

The economy minister has announced a series of new support packages for businesses affected by coronavirus restrictions.

One will see grants of £600 a week paid to businesses forced to close that were ineligible to apply for an initial scheme because they did not operate from a rateable property.

That would include people such as driving instructors and hairdressers and beauticians who run mobile businesses.

Another scheme will support businesses that are not forced to close but which are in the supply chain of those that are.

Those businesses will be eligible for payments ranging between £400 to £800 a week, based on their rateable value.

Supply chain businesses that are not rateable can apply for a £300-a-week grant.

The minister also said support would be offered to the newly self-employed who do not qualify for the UK Government's wider self-employment scheme.

Diane Dodds added that support for the tourism sector would be extended to take in businesses such as traditional pubs.