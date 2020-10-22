Family 'paid ultimate price' for relaxing on restrictions

The family of a man who died after contracting Covid-19 say they became too relaxed about the restrictions, and paid the ultimate price.

Respected boxing coach Harry Cunningham, who was 75, died a week ago on Thursday.

“Ultimately, Covid-19 got a hold of him and attacked his weaknesses and vulnerabilities and took him in a matter of four days,” his son Liam told UTV.

“We have paid the ultimate price, maybe with our lack of sticking to what we were meant to be doing, the virus will work through families as it has done to us.

“My father will go down as a covid statistic, but obviously he’s not a statistic to us - we’ve lost a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a brother.

“He’s not just a statistic to us.”

Liam Cunningham called on Northern Ireland’s political leaders to stop rowing and unite in the fight against coronavirus.

And while the restrictions aimed at curbing the spread have caused some consternation, the family had a simple message for politicians and business leaders.

“Basically you’re putting prices on people’s lives when you’re deciding to keep businesses open, close them down,” continued Liam.

“I think when you do that you’re putting a price on people’s lives - and I think it’s wrong.”