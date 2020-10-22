Five more Covid-19 deaths as NI ministers confirm need to isolate

Five more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In its latest daily update, the Health Department said four of the deaths happened in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

A further 1,042 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 31,034.

There are currently 291 coronavirus patients being treated in hospital, with 33 in intensive care.

It comes as Finance Minister Conor Murphy revealed he will be self-isolating after a close family member tested positive.

The Sinn Féin MLA tweeted that he does not currently have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann is also in self-isolation after he received an exposure warning from the coronavirus tracing app.

A statement from the Health Department said Mr Swann has no symptoms and will only require a test if he develops some.

It said he will be fulfilling his ministerial responsibilities from home over the next 14 days.

Robin Swann’s UUP colleague, East Antrim MLA John Stewart, meanwhile revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Several other MLAs have said they too have received alerts from the tracing app, including the DUP’s Pam Cameron and Lagan Valley independent Trevor Lunn.

Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín have also been isolating, though both tested negative for Covid-19.