Ministers promise new strategy to avoid further lockdowns

Executive ministers have vowed to formulate a new coronavirus strategy that will avoid the need for another lockdown in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster said ramping up test and trace capacity, increasing hospital capacity, making businesses Covid-secure and introducing weekly testing regimes for key workers were among steps that could keep the economy afloat in the absence of a vaccine.

"Obviously you could go down the road of having a circuit-breaker, then a break, then another circuit-breaker - we're saying that we don't think that is the way to proceed," said the DUP leader.

Sinn Féin Junior Minister Declan Kearney said while nothing could be taken off the table, the Executive was not envisaging another lockdown.

Mr Kearney said there was a need for a "huge cultural and behavioural shift" to increase compliance with basic anti-infection measures, so more severe steps could be avoided.

Northern Ireland is in the first week of a four-week circuit-break. Pubs and restaurants are closed, except for takeaway and deliveries, and schools are shut for a fortnight.

At a meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday, ministers agreed to a series of further financial measures for those impacted by the latest clampdown.

Families eligible for free school meals will receive £1.3m worth of payments in lieu during the two-week school closure - a period that includes the traditional mid-term Halloween holiday.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds is also taking forward a range of business support schemes to help those who were ineligible for previously announced initiatives.

At a Stormont media briefing, Mrs Foster and Mr Kearney were repeatedly pressed on the prospect of further lockdowns being required during the winter months.

Stormont's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young have warned ministers another circuit-break may be required if infection rates begin to soar again when the current restrictions ease on 13 November.

The First Minister said given the alarming rate of the virus's spread, taking no action last week "was not an option".

But she added: "You cannot have a continuous circuit of turning the economy on and turning the economy off, because when you go to turn it on like a tap, if you go sometimes to turn it on again, there'll be no water there.

"I think strategically, we have to look at things in a different way.

“We have to see what other interventions we can take, because we all recognise that the virus is going to be with us for a length of time."