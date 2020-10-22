Ulster Rugby confirms next two games will be held behind closed doors

Ulster Rugby welcomed fans back to the Kingspan Stadium only a few weeks ago, but in line with government advice, the club confirmed the next two fixtures will be held behind closed doors.

A trial of 600 supporters was carried out at Ulster's Pro14 opener against Benetton on the 2nd of October.

The latest development follows from last week’s announcement, made alongside the IRFU, that all rugby activity below elite level in Northern Ireland will be suspended for four weeks.The decision will be reviewed ahead of the Guinness PRO14 fixture at home to Scarlets on Sunday 22 November.

Dan McFarland's side will be in action against the Dragons at Kingspan Stadium from 3pm on Sunday 25 October.