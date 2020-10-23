Extension of circuit breaker lockdown 'still on the table' - O'Neill

Michelle O’Neill says a potential extension of Northern Ireland’s four-week circuit breaker lockdown cannot be taken off the table.

The deputy First Minister was speaking on Friday, as she gave her first press conference since emerging from self-isolation.

Ms O’Neill stressed that an extension may need to be considered if the virus has not been sufficiently suppressed.

"I am very open and honest about the fact that we're in a very challenging situation," said the Sinn Féin minister.

"And I believe that everything has to remain on the table, I don't want us to have to impose further restrictions, I hope we can avoid that.

"I think if everybody works really hard at the measures we've brought into place now in this intervention, then we possibly can avoid that.

“I want us to be able to avoid that. But I'm honest enough to be able to say that all these things have to remain on the table."

Ms O'Neill went into self-isolation two weeks ago after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19, however she tested negative for the virus herself.

Executive ministers Robin Swann, Conor Murphy and Carál Ní Chuilín are currently isolating, as are a number of other MLAs.

"It's brilliant to be out of self-isolation," Michelle O'Neill said in a video posted on social media.

"To anybody who's isolating - solidarity, I know it's not easy but best wishes, and listen everybody, we've three to four weeks to try and fix this, let's get the virus spread down."