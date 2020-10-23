Ghanian fishermen learn gaelic football in Ardglass

A large group of Ghanian fishermen came to Ardglass to catch fish, but over the course of the past 12 months they've been learning to catch footballs.

Due to visa restrictions the men must live and work on their boats, but they have been using their spare time in the Co Down village learning gaelic football.

“We started with a football match, then said okay guys let’s do five minutes of gaelic and see how it goes,” said Edward Kweku Dzidzurnu.

“At that point I’m ‘how can I play football with my hand and leg also?’”

Benacle Ankor Jackson added: “I’d never heard of gaelic before because in Ghana, we only play football.

“We really want to continue playing it so that one day, who knows, we can even get our own club in Ghana.”

Until this summer, the fishermen were confined solely to their boats with limited space.

However, when word reached Ardglass Gaelic Club, the club said it was only natural that they opened their gates.

“Anybody who comes in through those gates is more than welcome,” explained coach Paul O’Shea.

“If they're prepared to come in here, work hard and learn the skills, everybody’s very welcome - It’s more than a jersey, it’s a whole community.”

Emma Patterson’s report was filmed before the current Covid-19 restrictions came into effect.